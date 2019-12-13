|
Donald E. "Don" Johnston
PEORIA—Donald Eugene "Don" Johnston, 72, of Peoria, passed away on December 1, 2019 in Eureka, IL.
He was born on July 5, 1947 to Frank C. Johnston and Georgene D. (Donlevy) Johnston in Peoria.
Surviving are one sister and guardian, Judy (Richard) Zimmerman, and brothers David C. (Caryl) Johnston, Randy L. (Suzan) Johnston and Danny M. (Paula Rushing) Johnston. Also surviving are his son Donald (DJ) Johnston and daughter, Donna Jean Johnston Segler and seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Robert L. Bridgeman and two brothers, Frank A. Johnston and Ronald J. Johnston; grandparents, Everett Johnston and Margaret Johnston Steinseiffer and Theodore and Alta Donlevy.
Don was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. He loved the annual daddy/daughter outings to see the Cubs play. Don loved stock car racing and all of the drivers who gave their time to him over the years.
Life for Don was a struggle. He would give you the shirt off his back which led some to take advantage of him., He always had family to get him through the tough times.
Special thanks to Dr. John Shallat, Dr. Paul Fishkin, the staff of The Loft in Eureka, IL, OSF Oncology and OSF Hospice.
Don's children extend a special thank you for the exceptional care provided by his sister and guardian, Judith Zimmerman.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Riverside Community Church with the Rev. John King officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Church. Burial of ashes will be in Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice, 2265 W. Altorfer Dr., Peoria, IL 61615, Bob Michel VA Outpatient Clinic, 7717 N. Orange Prairie Rd., Peoria, IL 61615 or Illinois Cancer Care, 8940 N. Wood Sage Rd., Peoria, IL 61615-7822
