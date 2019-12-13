Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Riverside Community Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Riverside Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. "Don" Johnston


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. "Don" Johnston Obituary
Donald E. "Don" Johnston
PEORIA—Donald Eugene "Don" Johnston, 72, of Peoria, passed away on December 1, 2019 in Eureka, IL.
He was born on July 5, 1947 to Frank C. Johnston and Georgene D. (Donlevy) Johnston in Peoria.
Surviving are one sister and guardian, Judy (Richard) Zimmerman, and brothers David C. (Caryl) Johnston, Randy L. (Suzan) Johnston and Danny M. (Paula Rushing) Johnston. Also surviving are his son Donald (DJ) Johnston and daughter, Donna Jean Johnston Segler and seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Robert L. Bridgeman and two brothers, Frank A. Johnston and Ronald J. Johnston; grandparents, Everett Johnston and Margaret Johnston Steinseiffer and Theodore and Alta Donlevy.
Don was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. He loved the annual daddy/daughter outings to see the Cubs play. Don loved stock car racing and all of the drivers who gave their time to him over the years.
Life for Don was a struggle. He would give you the shirt off his back which led some to take advantage of him., He always had family to get him through the tough times.
Special thanks to Dr. John Shallat, Dr. Paul Fishkin, the staff of The Loft in Eureka, IL, OSF Oncology and OSF Hospice.
Don's children extend a special thank you for the exceptional care provided by his sister and guardian, Judith Zimmerman.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Riverside Community Church with the Rev. John King officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Church. Burial of ashes will be in Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice, 2265 W. Altorfer Dr., Peoria, IL 61615, Bob Michel VA Outpatient Clinic, 7717 N. Orange Prairie Rd., Peoria, IL 61615 or Illinois Cancer Care, 8940 N. Wood Sage Rd., Peoria, IL 61615-7822
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -