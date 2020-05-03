Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
For more information about
Donald Raineri
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Raineri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Raineri Sr.


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Raineri Sr. Obituary
Donald E. Raineri Sr
SPRING BAY - Donald E. Raineri Sr., 78, of Spring Bay passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1941, in Peoria to Vern and Polly Raineri. They preceded him in death, along with two brothers, Larry and Joe Raineri.
Survivors include four children, Donald (Lynette) Raineri Jr. of Normal, Michael Raineri of Kansas, Crystal McMahan of Spring Bay and Angela (Steven) Rasmussen of Monroe Center, IL; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Eloise (Milton) Trump of Sunnyland; and one brother, Vern Raineri.
Don was a Boilermaker for over 20 years, retiring in 1986. He worked out of Local 60 in Morton.
He was a member of El Vista Baptist Church in Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded and private graveside services will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -