Donald E. Raineri Sr
SPRING BAY - Donald E. Raineri Sr., 78, of Spring Bay passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1941, in Peoria to Vern and Polly Raineri. They preceded him in death, along with two brothers, Larry and Joe Raineri.
Survivors include four children, Donald (Lynette) Raineri Jr. of Normal, Michael Raineri of Kansas, Crystal McMahan of Spring Bay and Angela (Steven) Rasmussen of Monroe Center, IL; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Eloise (Milton) Trump of Sunnyland; and one brother, Vern Raineri.
Don was a Boilermaker for over 20 years, retiring in 1986. He worked out of Local 60 in Morton.
He was a member of El Vista Baptist Church in Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded and private graveside services will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2020