Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
309-686-0166
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
Donald E. Schmidt


1930 - 2019
Donald E. Schmidt Obituary
Donald E. Schmidt
BELLEVUE - Donald E. Schmidt, 89, of Bellevue passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at THE OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
A funeral liturgy will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria, with Deacon Lou Tomlianovich officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date.
Don was born on January 26, 1930, in Peoria, a son of John and Katherine (Barden) Schmidt. He married Patricia J. Cook on June 10, 2007, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on April 12, 2008. He was also preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings.
He is survived by his children, Donald (Michelle) Schmidt of Bellevue, Diane (Skip) Pierson of Bartonville, Debbie (Tim) Lequia of Norwood and Darlena (Lonnie) Pitsonbarger of Lowell, IN; two grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Don served from 1951-1953 in the U.S. Army. He retired from Caterpillar in 1988. He was the owner/operator of Schmidt TV and Appliance. He was an avid square dancer and former past president of Bachelor and Bachelorettes Square Dance Club.
Memorial contributions may be made in Don's memory to Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS).
Don's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
