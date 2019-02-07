|
Donald Erps
PEKIN ~ Donald L. Erps, 84, of Pekin, passed away at 5:40 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Pekin Manor.
Born October 15, 1934 in Danvers to Alfred and Bessie (Simpson) Erps, he married Joyce Campen on May 12, 1961 in Pekin. She died September 15, 1994 in Pekin. Also preceding him in death are his parents; one grandson, Randy Nichols on June 28, 2013; twelve brothers; three sisters and his special friend, Carol Johnson.
Surviving are two sons, Brian (Kelly) Erps of Pekin and Lynn Leming of Havana; three grandchildren, Nicholas Erps, Jessica Erps and Jake (Stephanie) Gill; one great-grandson, Brantley Gill and one brother, Howard Erps of Pekin.
Don had served in the United States Army.
He owned Erps Electric in Pekin for 40 years, retiring in 2005. Prior to that, he had worked for Borden's Dairy for 19 years.
Don had been a member of the Pekin Boat Club and the Pekin Moose Family Center 916.
A loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Don loved doing things for and with his family. Don was a great source of information on the history of the city of Pekin. If there was ever a question about Pekin, he was the guy to go to. He was also an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed watching western movies and television shows.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Dwight Winnett will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the .
