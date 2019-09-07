Home

Donald Eugene McGovern


1938 - 2019
Donald Eugene McGovern Obituary
Donald Eugene McGovern
MAQUON - Donald Eugene McGovern, 81, of Maquon died at 9:33 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at home.
He was born on June 10, 1938, in Galesburg, the son of Arthur John and Viola Lee (Wheeler) McGovern. He was married to Patricia Hummel. He later married Mary L. Roebuck on October 3, 1970, in Deadwood, South Dakota. She preceded him in death on December 19, 2013. At the time of their marriage, Mary had four children under the age of 6. Don took in the whole family, adopted all the children, and was a loving father and grandfather for the remainder of his life.
He is survived by four children, Michael S. (Marce) McGovern of Beeler, Kansas, Kelley S. (Nathan) Kohring of Peoria Heights, Daniel D. (Charlet) McGovern of Pekin and Anita D. (David) Novak of Maquon; 12 grandchildren, Justin (Taylor) McGovern, Cody (Michelle) McGovern, Dylan McGovern, William Kohring, Amanda McGovern, Katherine (William) Jenkins, Molly McGovern, Anna McGovern, Bradley Novak, Darren Novak, Jared Novak and Brett Novak; and five great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tamara A. McGovern; a son, Heath J. McGovern; a grandson, Tyler McGovern; a brother, James McGovern; and a sister, Mary Carr.
Don lived in Knox County his whole life. He drove a semi-truck, starting out hauling grain and livestock in his youth and retiring from Maytag in 2000. In addition to driving a semi, Don owned and operated a grain and livestock farm during his working years.
In his retirement, Don enjoyed gardening, feeding hummingbirds and drinking coffee on his front porch. He and Mary always enjoyed attending their grandchildren's sporting events.
Don attended the Douglas United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Knox County Farm Bureau, the Teamsters Union, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.
Don served in the United States Army Reserves.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Galesburg Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Maquon United Methodist Church. Pastor Don Shane will officiate. Burial will follow in the Maquon Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to divide between the many organizations he generously supported.
Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019
