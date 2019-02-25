|
|
Donald F. Fulks
HENRY - Donald Francis Fulks, 77, of Henry passed away, Saturday, February 23, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Henry. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 28, at 11 a.m. at the church, with an hour prior visitation. Pastor Larry Larson will officiate. Burial will follow at the Putnam Cemetery.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.
In recognition of their excellent service to the family, memorials may be made to the Henry Ambulance Service.
Don was born on September 22, 1941, in Princeton, IL, to Oliver and Ellen Fulks, and resided in Senachwine Township, Putnam. He married Jean (Finfgeld) on May 22, 1964, and they celebrated 55 years together. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Virginia (Dave) Boucher of Putnam, IL, and Joan (Jeff) Bergfeld of Henry, IL; his sisters, Louise Johnson of Magnolia and Carol Schlosser of Henry; and his three grandchildren, Matt Boucher, Ella Bergfeld and Olivia Bergfeld.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Luella Robison.
Don was a graduate of Henry Senachwine High School and was a grain and livestock farmer on the family Centennial Farm for over 50 years. He served in the Army National Guard, based in Kewanee, IL. He was a member of the Putnam Grade School Board for over 10 years and served as President for part of his tenure. He was a board member of the Putnam Grain Company, where he also served time as President. He served as a member of the Putnam County Library Board and the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service committee for 29 years. Don was a member of the First Christian Church in Henry, where he served as Chairman of the Board, Vice-Chairman, Historian and Trustee. He enjoyed hunting, was an avid reader and loved movies and family history. He was also a supporter of local sports and music programs, had an extensive arrowhead collection and was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019