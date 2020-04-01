|
Donald "Doc" Fandel
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Donald "Doc" Fandel of Germantown Hills passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 5:05 p.m. at Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke at the age of 85.
He was the youngest son of Leo and Lydia (Kiesewetter) Fandel, born March 4, 1935. He was the eleventh of twelve children. He graduated from Metamora High School and played on the Redbird football team.
He was honorably discharged in March of 1958 from the United States Marine Corps and, later, honorably discharged from the Army of the United States in April of 1961.
He was a Fire Inspector in Plant Security for Caterpillar Tractor for 38 ½ years. He also farmed the Fandel Family Farm.
He was a strong member and supporter of St. Mary's of Lourdes Church and its Men's Club and served on the Cemetery Board for many years.
He was the last of the Fandel brothers, Jack, Austin (Squirt), Fred and Philip (Sixty). As Brother Norbert Bertram would say, "the ever faithful Fandel brothers."
Preceding him in death were six sisters, Alvena Force, Eileen Miller, Melberta Krumholz, Agnes Parr, Dolores "Dee" Harms and Marcella Obery.
He married Joan Wernsman Sharick on November 17, 1984. She survives, along with sister, Lulu "Suzy" (Jack) Hoffman; and sister-in-law, Rose Fandel. He was a special uncle to 23 nieces and 23 nephews. He also had a special grandson, Mike Thompson.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's of Lourdes Cemetery in Germantown Hills. A Mass of Celebration will be held at a later date.
Wright & Salmon Mortuary in Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke for their loving care. Also, to the Vitas Hospice and Victory Home Healthcare for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Mary's of Lourdes Church or the cemetery fund.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020