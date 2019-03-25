|
Donald G. Capes
MORTON - Donald G. Capes, age 81 of Maple Grove, MN, formerly of Annawan, IL, and Morton, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Don was a teacher/counselor at Alleman and Annawan High Schools and Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Illinois. He was an avid Hawkeye fan and enjoyed camping, fishing, genealogy and photography. Don was very proud of the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Capes; mother, Louise Schorle Capes Wanless; and stepfather, Frank Wanless.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lou; children, Dr. James (Amy) and Dr. Geoffrey (Laura); grandchildren, Hannah, Jakob, Lillian and Matilda; siblings, James R. (Joanne), Marion (David) and Annette; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 7180 Hemlock Lane N., Maple Grove, MN. Private interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery in New Hope, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Annawan-Alba Library or University of Minnesota Eye Clinic. Don would be proud to know his eyes were accepted for donation to the Lion's Eye Bank for research.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019