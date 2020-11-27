Donald H. Boomgarden
EAST PEORIA - Donald H. Boomgarden, age 89 of East Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born to Leroy and Edna (Shaw) Boomgarden on March 13, 1931 in Farina. He and Phyllis Leona Krantz were married by Reverend Arlie Mulvaney on March 16, 1950 in Farina and she survives.
Donald is also survived by his daughters, Kathy (Dennis) Richardson of Edinburg and Sandra "Sam" (Jeff) Camp of Peoria; grandsons, Shane Potter of Pekin and Dustin (Kandy) Richardson of Taylorville; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Mason Richardson of Taylorville; and sister, Catherine Ann (Matt) Heinrich of East Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Janet E. Potter; granddaughter, Kari Jane Richardson; and brothers, Glenn and Elbert Boomgarden.
Don wore many hats in his life – He was a farmer, served as a Crypto-Communication Technician in the United States Air Force, worked for CB&Q Railroad and Diebold Safe Co., and was an over-the-road truck driver. He retired in 1995.
He was a member of New Life Christian Fellowship Church and a member of American Legion Post #0318. He loved taking vacations and going camping with family and friends and sightseeing along the way. He was an avid gardener and was known for being meticulous with his lawn care.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with visitation beginning one hour before. Pastor Marty Smith will officiate. Private burial will be held at Keens Chapel Cemetery near Edgewood.
Memorials may be made to New Life Christian Fellowship Church, 309 Elm St., North Pekin, IL 61554.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
