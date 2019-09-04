|
|
Donald Hunt
PEORIA - Donald W. Hunt, 68, of Peoria passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Don was born on Sept. 24, 1950, to James and Lila Hunt.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Hunt, and sister, Rose Clanin, both of Peoria.
His parents and several siblings preceded him in death.
Don was the father to his nieces and nephew, Russell Clanin, Josie (Richard) Ingle, Tina (Johnny) Fouche and Melissa Coons, all of Peoria. He also leaves behind his great-nieces and nephews, Michael Shirtz, Damon, Latieka, Shay, Kathy, Wayne, Nicole Burns, Tyler Ingle and Brittany, Ashley and John Jr. Fouche of Peoria.
He worked for Kitchen Made Pies for over a decade and retired with Hometown Buffet after serving for 11 years. Don resided at Peoria Generations, where he was dearly loved. He spent his time creating art, singing karaoke and watching wrestling and westerns. Don was one of the most generous people on this earth and was loved and will be missed by many.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to his sudden passing, a celebration of life event will be scheduled for a later date and hosted by his nieces, Josie and Tina.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019