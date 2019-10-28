|
|
Donald Joseph "Joe" Bencher
PEORIA - Donald Joseph "Joe" Bencher, 63, of Peoria passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 9, 1956 in Peoria to Donald John and Eileen Carrigan Bencher. His parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Lisa (James) Smith, Angel Clark; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and siblings, Marguerite Carroll, Mary Colleen Tammeus, Dave Bencher, Thomas (Jennifer) Bencher and John (Mary) Bencher. He worked for Fleming & Potter retiring in 1991. Cremation has been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 2 110 E. McClure Ave. Peoria, IL. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019