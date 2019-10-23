|
|
Donald "Skip" L. Burhans II
PEORIA - Donald "Skip" L. Burhans II of Peoria, IL, died on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
He was born on August 14, 1950, in Peoria to Dr. Donald and Bobette (Lyon) Burhans.
He is survived by his daughter, Kaitlin (David) Beaumont of Denver, IA; four grandchildren, Braven L., Cannen J., Tyesen D. and Sutten J.; his sister, Bobette (Stephen) Maginas of Rock Island, IL; and his beloved dog, Roxie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Stephen Burhans.
A visitation will be held at The Wilton Mortuary on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. A graveside service will take place at Springdale Cemetery on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at Lariat Steakhouse.
Memorial contributions can be made to College Year in Athens, Wabash College Library or Wabash College Diving Team.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019