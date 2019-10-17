Home

Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Donald L. Harrold


1949 - 2019
Donald L. Harrold
MORTON — Donald L Harrold 69, of Morton, formerly of East Peoria, died at 3:51PM on Oct. 15, 2019 at his home. Don was born on Oct. 20, 1949 in Peoria, the son of Donald & Geraldine (Cashen) Harrold. Don is survived by his two children Joshua E. Harrold of East Peoria and Katherine" Katie" (Justin) Lacey of Morton and the mother of his children Kimberly Winchell of East Peoria. 1 Sister Christine (Pete) Papadoulis of Canton and 2 Nieces Jeri Van Tine of Green Valley and Marianna Swise of East Peoria. Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother Randy.
Don graduated from East Peoria High and attended University of Illinois until he was drafted into the Army in 1969 where he served until 1972. After his time in Vietnam Don worked for Caterpillar Tractor for 30 yrs and retired in 1998. After retirement Don moved to Whitefish Montana and lived there for 6 yrs before moving back to Morton. He loved the Bears, football, anything Sci-Fi, Comic Books and anything outdoors. Don was very proud of just receiving his 11 year coin for Sobriety.
A Memorial Service will be at 3 pm on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St. East Peoria. Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the for PTSD.
Online condolences may be left at GaryDeitersFH.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
