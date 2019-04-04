|
Donald L. Hoerr
Donald L. Hoerr, age 86, of Peoria, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Skyline Nursing Home in Peoria.
He was born Nov. 2, 1932 in Peoria to Rudy and Mathilda (Rocke) Hoerr. He married Velma Otto on Feb. 5, 1956 in Cissna Park, IL. She survives along with five children: Mark Hoerr of Metamora, Brad Hoerr of Peoria, Jan (Scott) Stickling of Goodfield, Doug (Peggy) Hoerr of Morton, and Donnie (Jackie) Hoerr of Peoria. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren: Nick (Kristen) Hoerr, Brent Hoerr, Lindsay (Randy) Huber, Blake (Caitlin) Hoerr, Traci (Ben) Frieden, Tricia (Rustin) Metzger, Jason (Beth) Hoerr, Matt (Veronica) Hoerr, Holly (Brian) Zobrist, Jeremy (Janae) Stickling, Brandon (Corin) Stickling, Chad (Heather) Hoerr, Natalie (Blair) Neihouser, Ellie (Troy) Steffen, Seth (Hannah) Hoerr, Olivia (Brett) Steffen, Sadie (Quinn) Steffen, Caleb (Sophie) Hoerr, Danae (Drew) Martin, Jake Hoerr, and 48 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Margie Powers.
Don was a United States Army Veteran. He was a homebuilder and founder of Don Hoerr & Sons, Inc. After retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at the Midwest Food Bank. Don was a member of the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church. He faithfully served the Lord for over 65 years, and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Visitation will be Friday April 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. then 6 to 8 p.m. at the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church at 3420 Sheridan Road, Peoria. Funeral services will be Saturday April 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the church. Church Ministers will officiate. Additional visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday prior to the services. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery near Edwards.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Skyline Nursing Home in Peoria or the Midwest Food Bank.
You may view Don's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019