Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hoerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Hoerr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald L. Hoerr Obituary
Donald L. Hoerr
Donald L. Hoerr, age 86, of Peoria, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Skyline Nursing Home in Peoria.
He was born Nov. 2, 1932 in Peoria to Rudy and Mathilda (Rocke) Hoerr. He married Velma Otto on Feb. 5, 1956 in Cissna Park, IL. She survives along with five children: Mark Hoerr of Metamora, Brad Hoerr of Peoria, Jan (Scott) Stickling of Goodfield, Doug (Peggy) Hoerr of Morton, and Donnie (Jackie) Hoerr of Peoria. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren: Nick (Kristen) Hoerr, Brent Hoerr, Lindsay (Randy) Huber, Blake (Caitlin) Hoerr, Traci (Ben) Frieden, Tricia (Rustin) Metzger, Jason (Beth) Hoerr, Matt (Veronica) Hoerr, Holly (Brian) Zobrist, Jeremy (Janae) Stickling, Brandon (Corin) Stickling, Chad (Heather) Hoerr, Natalie (Blair) Neihouser, Ellie (Troy) Steffen, Seth (Hannah) Hoerr, Olivia (Brett) Steffen, Sadie (Quinn) Steffen, Caleb (Sophie) Hoerr, Danae (Drew) Martin, Jake Hoerr, and 48 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Margie Powers.
Don was a United States Army Veteran. He was a homebuilder and founder of Don Hoerr & Sons, Inc. After retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at the Midwest Food Bank. Don was a member of the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church. He faithfully served the Lord for over 65 years, and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Visitation will be Friday April 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. then 6 to 8 p.m. at the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church at 3420 Sheridan Road, Peoria. Funeral services will be Saturday April 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the church. Church Ministers will officiate. Additional visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday prior to the services. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery near Edwards.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Skyline Nursing Home in Peoria or the Midwest Food Bank.
You may view Don's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now