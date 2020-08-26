Donald Lee Holloway
METAMORA - Donald Lee Holloway, 88, of Metamora, IL, passed away peacefully at 7:17 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 27, 1931, in St. Louis, MO, to Albert and Wilma (Shumake) Holloway. He married Betty J. Steffan on March 18, 1950, in Peoria, IL. She passed away on March 11, 1992.
Surviving are his children, Steve Holloway of Point Richmond, CA, Greg (Jasmine) Holloway of Germantown Hills, Jill (Alan) Friedman of Springfield, IL, and Jeff (Tina) Holloway of Germantown Hills; grandchildren, Audrey, Justin, Leah, Aria, Emmett and Ben; great-grandchildren, Logan, Lincoln, and Blake; and brother Keith Holloway of Pekin, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bert Holloway.
Don retired as an inspector for Caterpillar Tractor Company for 25 years. He was a member of the Izaak Walton League Metamora Chapter and MTHS Band Boosters, where he served as President. Don was an assistant Scout Master with the Germantown Hills Troop 165, Trustee of the Germantown Hills Village Board and a volunteer with the Germantown Hills Fire Department. He loved MTHS football and attended every championship game. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved fishing and traveling to Door County. He was a wonderful grandfather.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora, with Pastor Andrew Kamm officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Izaak Walton League Woodford County Chapter, c/o Candy Kleen, 610 Manor Drive, Metamora, IL 61548; or Snyder Village Resident in Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548.
