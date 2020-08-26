1/1
Donald Lee Holloway
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Lee Holloway
METAMORA - Donald Lee Holloway, 88, of Metamora, IL, passed away peacefully at 7:17 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 27, 1931, in St. Louis, MO, to Albert and Wilma (Shumake) Holloway. He married Betty J. Steffan on March 18, 1950, in Peoria, IL. She passed away on March 11, 1992.
Surviving are his children, Steve Holloway of Point Richmond, CA, Greg (Jasmine) Holloway of Germantown Hills, Jill (Alan) Friedman of Springfield, IL, and Jeff (Tina) Holloway of Germantown Hills; grandchildren, Audrey, Justin, Leah, Aria, Emmett and Ben; great-grandchildren, Logan, Lincoln, and Blake; and brother Keith Holloway of Pekin, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bert Holloway.
Don retired as an inspector for Caterpillar Tractor Company for 25 years. He was a member of the Izaak Walton League Metamora Chapter and MTHS Band Boosters, where he served as President. Don was an assistant Scout Master with the Germantown Hills Troop 165, Trustee of the Germantown Hills Village Board and a volunteer with the Germantown Hills Fire Department. He loved MTHS football and attended every championship game. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved fishing and traveling to Door County. He was a wonderful grandfather.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora, with Pastor Andrew Kamm officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Izaak Walton League Woodford County Chapter, c/o Candy Kleen, 610 Manor Drive, Metamora, IL 61548; or Snyder Village Resident in Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason Funeral Home - Metamora

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved