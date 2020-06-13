Donald Melvin Becker
PEORIA - Donald Melvin Becker, age 77, of Peoria passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 5:05 p.m. at his residence.
He was born on April 3, 1943, in Pekin to Melvin and Lois (Heaton) Becker. He married Linda Craig on April 19, 1964, in Pekin. She survives, along with his mother, Lois of Pekin; one son, Daniel (Sue) Becker of Columbus, IN; two daughters, Karmen (Jeff) Kohn of Varna and Christine Becker of Peoria; five grandchildren, Ryan (Lauren) Darko of Bloomington, Mackenzi, Peyton and Lauren Becker of Indiana and Nathan Darko of Bartonville. Don also is survived by six step-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Randal Becker.
Don worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 31 ½ years. He retired in January of 1995. He then went on to work for Advanced Resin Systems and H.A. International. He officially retired for good in 2008.
In his spare time, Don enjoyed spending time with his family and friends fishing, watching NASCAR races and football games.
He was a handyman, mechanic and woodworker. His craftsmanship and handiwork can be found in all of his family members' homes. There wasn't a project or problem that Don could not fix or solve. He was the ultimate problem solver.
Throughout his life, Don was an active member in his churches. He attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services at this time. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the following: Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 N.E. Randolph, Peoria, IL; Mark Lender Walk for the Mind, PO Box 5522, Peoria, IL 61601; and Pets for Seniors Shelter, PO Box 9486, Peoria, IL 61612.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.