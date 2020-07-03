Donald Middleton
PEORIA -- Donald James Middleton, 62, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on June 28, coming to the end of a bravely-traveled two and a half year journey after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Princeton, New Jersey to James and the late Dorothy Middleton on October 6, 1957. He was a graduate of St. Lawrence University. A member of Karl Road Baptist Church, he served as ministry council secretary and had been a volunteer leader for Wednesday night children's programs. A vice president with PNC Bank, he was well-liked and respected by colleagues throughout his 35-year career with the company. Growing up, spending summer vacations on Round Island in the St. Lawrence River at his grandparents' cottage, Shady Ledge, gave him a love of the water and all things nautical. Later in life he enjoyed going on cruises. A man of varied interests, he also enjoyed writing, dabbled in painting, and had recently taken up drone piloting. He was preceded in death by his wife Mae Ellen, but lived in the hope of the Resurrection, and will forever have the gratitude of his children for the strength he exhibited after the loss of their mother. He is survived by his father James and sister Janet of Peoria, IL; son Dan (Jeannette) of Kansas City, MO; and daughter Carrie (Michael Stewart) of Ashland City, TN. A graveside service for family will be held at Blendon Central Cemetery on July 6. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. As an alternative to flowers, charitable contributions in Don's honor may be made to Karl Road Baptist Church or Shriners Hospitals for Children
. Schoedinger North Funeral Home is serving the Middleton family. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
for updated service information and to send messages of support to his family.