Donald Nafziger
DELAVAN - Donald Joseph Nafziger, 94, of Delavan passed away at 2:04 p.m. at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
He was born on June 16, 1926, in Hopedale Township to Daniel B. and Eva Sutter Nafziger. He married Wilma Moser on February 19, 1950, in Tremont. They celebrated their 70th anniversary in February, and she survives.
Also surviving are four children, Rebecca (Robert) Arkell of Morton, Lou Ann (Jack) Tindall of Ontario, Canada, Jerry (Laurie) Nafziger of Tremont and Susan (Gene Troeller) Nafziger of Tremont; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, James Nafziger of Wheaton; and one sister, Ruth Mason of Hesston, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Vietta Heffner, Fannie Urish, Irene Franks and Mary Livesay; and two brothers, Delmar and Herb Nafziger.
Don worked at R.A. Cullinan for 15 years while farming, which he continued to do until his death.
Don was a member of the Hopedale Mennonite Church, but attended Dillon Mennonite Church. His life centered around his family, church family, friends and his faith in Jesus Christ, his Lord.
A big thank you to the girls that lovingly and compassionately cared for dad at the nursing home and Hospice Compasses.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Pastor Robert Nafziger will officiate. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, both at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Tremont.
Memorials may be made to The Missions through Dillon Mennonite Church.
