Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Resurrection Mausoleum
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Resurrection Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Oldham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Oldham


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Oldham Obituary
Donald Oldham
PEORIA - Donald E. Oldham passed away at 4:31 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Manor Court in Peoria.
He was born in Peoria on Jan. 10, 1932 to Jess and Ethel Oldham. He attended Woodruff High School and served in the Air Force during the Korean War, stationed in California where he married the love of his life, Anella Chrisman, who preceded him in death in 2011. Together they had three daughters and many grandchildren. Following the death of Anella, he once again found love with Edna Wynkoop and remarried. She preceded him in death in 2016. He will be sorely missed by those who loved him, and remembered for his bright blue eyes and mischievous smile. The family thanks Manor Court staff for their kindness and compassion during his final weeks of life.
A memorial service will be held at Resurrection Mausoleum on Monday, Dec.2, 2019 at 3 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -