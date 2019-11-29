|
Donald Oldham
PEORIA - Donald E. Oldham passed away at 4:31 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Manor Court in Peoria.
He was born in Peoria on Jan. 10, 1932 to Jess and Ethel Oldham. He attended Woodruff High School and served in the Air Force during the Korean War, stationed in California where he married the love of his life, Anella Chrisman, who preceded him in death in 2011. Together they had three daughters and many grandchildren. Following the death of Anella, he once again found love with Edna Wynkoop and remarried. She preceded him in death in 2016. He will be sorely missed by those who loved him, and remembered for his bright blue eyes and mischievous smile. The family thanks Manor Court staff for their kindness and compassion during his final weeks of life.
A memorial service will be held at Resurrection Mausoleum on Monday, Dec.2, 2019 at 3 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019