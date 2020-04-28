|
Donald P. Jacobs
PEORIA - Donald P. Jacobs, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at his residence of the Village of East Harbor in New Baltimore, MI.
Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria, IL. Memorial services will be deferred due do to the current restrictions.
Don, one of nine siblings, was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Helen Jacobs (Buchele) of Peoria, IL; brothers, William Jacobs of Bartow, FL, and Edward (Bob) Jacobs (Catherine) of Racine, WI; and sisters, Joan Mahoney and Clara Jacobs of Peoria, IL.
He is survived by sisters, Mary Colgan of Peoria, IL, Barbara Ward (Dr. James) of Phoenix, AZ, and Christine Toleno (Daniel) of San Diego, CA; one brother, Thomas (Pete) Jacobs (Stephanie) of Tucson, AZ; his dear friend, Leotta Mackenzie of Detroit, MI; and his good buddy and nephew, Mike Mahoney of Peoria, IL.
Don was born in Peoria, IL, on Aug. 12, 1935. He graduated from St. Bernard's grade school in 1949, Spalding Institute in 1953, and Bradley University in 1957, all in Peoria. After college graduation, Don served in the Army Reserve in Illinois. He then began a career with the U.S. Army Tank Automotive Command (ATAC) in Warren, MI, as a liaison officer until the mid-1990s. After his retirement, he served as a volunteer for 20 years at St. John Macomb Hospital in Warren, MI, where he made many friends.
Don had a great retirement. He was an avid sports fan. He loved the St. Louis baseball Cardinals, the Chicago Bears and the Bradley Braves basketball teams. He was also a thoroughbred racing fan and made trips to racing's most prominent sites, such as Saratoga, Delmar and Churchill Downs.
Don had a long, good and productive life. He will be missed by his large family and many friends in the Detroit metro area.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020