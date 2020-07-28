Donald Paul Higgs
MONICA - Donald P. Higgs, 86, resident of Oakcrest Nursing Home since October of 2017, a long time resident of Rochelle, IL, since 1968, formerly of Monica, died at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Oakcrest Nursing Home in DeKalb, IL, from prostate cancer.
Born June 22, 1934, at home near Monica, IL, the son of Paul Doty and Lois Elvira (LaMay) Higgs, he married Margie Lee Bliss on August 24, 1956, in Princeville, IL.
Preceding Don in death were his sister and one granddaughter.
Surviving are his wife, Margie Higgs of Rochelle, IL; one brother, Richard Higgs of Las Cruces, NM; two daughters, Becky (Mike) Fritz of McHenry, IL, and Melinda Higgs of Denver, Colorado; one son, David (Shawn) Higgs of Richmond, IL; and seven grandchildren.
A faithful Christian, he was a 52-year member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rochelle, IL, where he served multiple years as a deacon and an elder. Don graduated from the University of Illinois in 1956 with degrees in Agriculture Sciences & Education, and later earned a Masters degree in Education from the University of Illinois. Don taught high school agriculture classes in Southern and Central Illinois from 1956-1968. From 1968-1977, Don taught agriculture at the newly opened Kishwaukee College and then worked as an administrator at Kishwaukee College from 1977 until he retired from there in 1997. Don loved the outdoors, his family and playing with his grandchildren and adored his wife, Margie, and their 64 years of marriage together.
Funeral services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church of Rochelle, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 10:30 a.m. Viewing services through online streaming will also be available through the Unger Horner Facebook page. Please visit www.ungerhorner.com
