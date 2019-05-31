Home

Donald Paul Roseboom


Donald Paul Roseboom Obituary
Donald Paul Roseboom
PEORIA - Donald Paul Roseboom, 75, of Peoria, passed away May 25, 2019 in Springfield, IL.
He was born May 15, 1944 in Peoria to Donald and Eunice (Baer) Roseboom. He married Dorothy Richey December 23, 1984.
Surviving are his wife Dorothy Roseboom of Peoria; four brothers, Gene (Linda) Roseboom of Chillicothe, John Roseboom of Marquette Heights, Roy Roseboom of Washington and Steve Roseboom of Morton; sister-in-law, Debbie (Larry) Bradford of New Johnsonville, TN; mother-in-law, Eleanor Richey of Peoria; two sisters-in-law, Marlene and Darlene,13 nieces and nephews, and 19 great-nephews and nieces.
Preceding him in death were his parents, and two brothers, Richard and Robert Roseboom.
Don served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He received his bachelors degree from Monmouth College and then his master's degree from Bradley University. Don worked for the Illinois State Water Survey Dept. until retiring in 2001 and then worked for the U.S. Geological Survey Dept until retiring in 2015.
Don was a kind and generous man, always willing to lend a smile and a hand. Shortie and many others will miss him very much.
A memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Pastor David Spillman and Elder Dean Kennedy will officiate.
Memorials may be made to a . Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019
