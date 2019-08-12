|
Donald Poole
MORTON — Donald D. Poole, 78, of Morton passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Don was born October 19, 1940, in Grand Forks County, N.D., to William Warren and Clara (Siverson) Poole. He married Judith A. Vickerman on October 1, 1966, in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Surviving are his wife, Judy Poole of Morton; two daughters, Donna (Paul) Uhlman of Morton and Linda (Todd) Weidner of Sioux Falls, S.D.; one son, Michael (Lisa) Poole of Charlotte, N.C.; 11 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and one sister, Kathleen (Dr. Henry) Fischer of Littleton, Colo.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Morton United Methodist Church in Morton. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service Friday, both at church. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Don's full obituary or his video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
