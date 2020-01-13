Home

Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Donald R. Braun


1932 - 2020
Donald R. Braun Obituary
Donald R. Braun
PEORIA - Donald R. Braun, 87, of Peoria, IL, formerly of Dunlap, IL, passed away at 8:35 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on February 3, 1932, in Vandalia, IL, to John and Katy E. (Hoyle) Braun. He married Mary B. Ellis on November 29, 1958, in Canton, IL. She passed away on July 9, 2006.
Surviving are his daughter, Teri (Jon) Emory of Chillicothe, IL; son, Donald "Buddy" (Theresa) Braun of Metamora; five grandsons, Scott (Angie) Moushon of Pittstown, New Jersey, James Moushon of Pekin, IL, Sean Emory of Peoria, Donald "Buddy" (Sarah) Emory of Chillicothe and Brandon Braun of Washington, IL; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.
Don was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War. He worked at Caterpillar for 42 years, retiring as a research mechanic. Don was proud of his service in the military. He enjoyed ballroom dancing with his wife, Mary; the outdoors; horseback riding; camping; and fishing. He was a hard worker and could fix anything.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, with Pastor Gary Salm officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to his service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, with military rites accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, IL 61601-5072.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
