Donald R. Guariglia Obituary
Donald R. Guariglia
PEORIA - Donald R. Guariglia, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from Parkinson's.
His kind and gentle disposition was admired by all. He leaves his wife, Diane; children from his first marriage, Scot and Sheri; twin brother, Ron (and Ron's wife, Carolyn); grandsons, Chris and Aaron; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Born in the St. Louis area, he attended Normandy High School. As a talented young golfer, he and his twin brother helped the team win 4 straight district tournaments. At age 16, he won the 1949 National Caddie Golf Championship, receiving a four-year collegiate scholarship. He was also a starter on the 1951 state champion Normandy basketball team. At Bradley University, he was on the golf and basketball teams. In 1956, he was inducted into the Bradley Hall of Fame for golf.
He worked for various printing and labeling companies as a graphic artist. He won the 1965 Peoria Men's City Golf Tournament. After 20 years, his first marriage ended. Later, he married Diane Phillis. They settled in Kansas for many years.
There are no funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
