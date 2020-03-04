Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park
11135 Gulf Shore Drive
Naples, FL
1966 - 2020
Donald Ray Shepherd Jr. Obituary
Donald Ray Shepherd Jr.
METAMORA - Donald Ray Shepherd Jr., or as his family called him, "Big," age 53, formerly of Metamora, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona.
He was born on May 16, 1966, in Peoria, Illinois, to Dorothy (Roberts) Steelman. He graduated from Metamora High School and soon after joined the Army, where he was stationed at Ft. Benning, GA.
Don was an avid sports enthusiast, whether it was coaching his children's little league team or attending his beloved Cardinals baseball games. He was a loving father to Lisa Boatz, Benjamin Loss, Justin Shepherd, Ashley (Shepherd) Dischler, Sydney-Jo Jordan, Quinton Jordan; and three granddaughters and one grandson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Steelman.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Steelman; his wife, Lori (Myers) Shepherd; his siblings, Scott Shepherd, Donald Steelman, Debbie (Shepherd) Hall and Daniel Shepherd; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life service will be held in Naples, Florida, on March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, located at 11135 Gulf Shore Drive, Naples FL 34108.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
