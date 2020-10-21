Donald Ray WilliamsPEORIA - Donald Ray Williams, 76, of Poinciana, FL, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Osceola Regional Medical Center.He was born in Chicago, IL, in 1944, the beloved son of the late Mildred Williams (Heitz) and Abram Calvin Williams. He was a loving partner to his wife, Maureen, for 54 years and beloved father to Scott, Nancy, Eric and Noreen. He proudly cherished the time he spent with his grandsons, Eric, Christian, Finn and Oliver. He was preceded in death by sisters, Sybil and Dorie. He is survived by his sister, Nancy.Don served in the United States Army Reserve during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Bradley University and retired from Caterpillar Tractor Inc. as a Senior Staff Engineer after 44 years of service.Don found happiness swinging a golf club on the fairways with his buddies, traveling with his wife and children, attending events for his grandchildren and playing cards with friends. He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching movies.A private memorial will be held at a later date.