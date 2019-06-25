|
Donald Rohde
PEKIN - Donald Lee Rohde, 74, of Pekin passed away at 9:48 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
Donald was born on November 14, 1944, in Bloomington, IL, to Herman and Elizabeth (Winkelmann) Rohde.
He was preceded in death by both parents and one brother-in-law, William Hertter.
Surviving are his beloved high school sweetheart, Judith (Alvey) Rohde of Washington; his daughter, Michelle (James) Hawkins of Pekin; his son, Michael (Angela) Rohde of Marquette Heights; and 10 grandchildren. Donald is also survived by two sisters, Carol Hertter of Charlotte and Margo (Leon) Boline of Normal.
He was the Pastor at Open Bible Church in Hopedale, IL, until his retirement.
Donald was an Army National Guard veteran.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home. Pastor Randy Hall will officiate. Visitation will be Friday evening, June 28, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Woodrow Cemetery in South Pekin.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L Owens Hospice Home.
To view Donald's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019