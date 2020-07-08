Donald Smith
PEKIN - Donald Vernon Smith, 88, of Pekin passed away at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Timbercreek rehab & Health Center in Pekin.
Born May 25, 1932, in Pekin to Robert and Irene (Monroe) Smith, he married Carol Ann Townsend on April 22, 1953, in Keokuk, Iowa. She died on July 24, 2012, in Pekin. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one son, Donald Rollin Smith on March 24, 1978, in Pekin.
Surviving are five daughters, Peggy (Raymond) Lashbrook of Rio Hondo, Texas, Dorothy (Thomas) Buss of Green Valley, Carol (Gary) Keyes and Lorri (Noah) Lenne, both of Pekin, and Jenny (Joe) Iles of Manito; one adopted son, Derrick Thomas Smith of Pekin; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Don was a veteran of the United States Army, where he played the trumpet.
He had worked at Caterpillar, Inc. as a pipefitter for 30 years, retiring in 1995. He also worked as a real estate agent in the area for 40 years.
He was a charter member of the Pekin Riding Club and was a member of the N.R.A.
Don was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and collector of guns and cars. He was an All-American track athlete while in high school. He loved his dogs and enjoyed taking them on walks. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Chuck Grogan will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and masks will be required. Military rites will be provided by the United States Army and Tazewell Military Rites Team. Burial will be at Gaines Cemetery in Minier.
Memorial contributions may be given to Manito Chapter Ducks Unlimited, 4977 Levee Road, Manito, Illinois 61546.
