Donald "Don" Spangler
BARTONVILLE ~ Donald "Don" Warren Spangler, 82, of Bartonville, passed away at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria.
Born November 8, 1937 in Peoria to Karl and Florence (Patterson) Spangler, he married Mary "Loretta" Feagin on October 16, 1961 in Peoria. She died September 1, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are one daughter, Lori (John Corley) Klasing of Creve Coeur; one son, Don (Sheila) Spangler, Jr. of East Peoria; three grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Melba) Spangler of Pekin and Earl (Barb) Spangler of Bartonville and one sister, Elizabeth Rodden of Canton.
Don was a veteran of the United States Navy for 32 years.
A loving and caring husband, father and grandfather, Don enjoyed gardening, fishing and camping.
His visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed. Inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria. Pastor John Vaughn will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the United States Navy and the Tazewell Military Rites Team.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be given to the The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, Donor Services P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.
