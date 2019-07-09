Home

Donald Sutton


1933 - 2019
Donald Sutton Obituary
Donald Sutton
PEORIA - Donald W. Sutton, 85, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 10:53 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on July 22, 1933, in Peoria, IL, to Charles W. and Eva East Sutton. He married Rita Pusecker on February 19, 1955, in Columbus, OH. She passed away on June 9, 2008.
Also preceding him in death were five sisters.
Surviving are two sons, Matthew (Sheila) Sutton of Lewis Center, OH, and Michael Sutton of Peoria, IL; and one daughter, Michelle (David) Noll of Sunbury, OH.
Don was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving as a medic during the Korean Conflict. He was salesman and later a self-employed contractor, owning Sutton Builders, Inc. in Ohio before retiring. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and being a sports enthusiast, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
At the request of Don, cremation rites have been accorded and private services to be held at a later date.
Memorials in his name may be given to VA Volunteer Services at www.volunteer.va.gov.
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services of Central Illinois is in charge of arrangements and notes of condolences may be sent using www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019
