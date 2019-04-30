Donald Toohill

PEORIA - Donald Toohill, age 73, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria.

Don was born on September 12, 1945, in Bloomington, IL, a son of Lawrence and Mary (O'Rourke) Toohill. He married Cleo Ann Schneider on March 3, 1973, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. She survives.

Also surviving are their children: two daughters, Amy (Christopher) Herman of Peoria and Emily Toohill of Las Vegas, NV, and three sons, Matthew (Venus) Toohill of Joliet, IL, Nicholas (Barbara) Toohill of Washington, IL, and Douglas Toohill of Victoria, TX; four brothers, Lawrence Toohill of Heyworth, IL, Martin "Pete" (Sally) Toohill of Clinton, IL, Michael (Kathryn) Toohill of Quail Valley, CA, and Richard (Nancy) Toohill of Davenport, IA; four sisters, Maryann Hirsch of Rockford, IL, Ellen (Paul) Schweri of Chicago, Julia (Sidney) Johnston of Acton, MA, and Winifred (Thomas) Adler of West Lafayette, IN; and ten grandchildren, Anthony, Daphne and Evelyn Herman, Cecilia, Brendan, Connor and Quinlan Toohill and Chloe, Hailey and Caitlyn Toohill; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Catherine Dennis; and two brothers, Robert and David Toohill.

Don was a 1963 graduate of Wapella High School and received his BA from St. Ambrose University. Don proudly served in the U.S. Army and then obtained his Doctorate in Law from Saint Louis University. He worked for 29 years as an Assistant States Attorney for Peoria County, retiring in 2003. He was active in Peoria Cursillo and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. His family will fondly remember him as a DIY extraordinaire. Don's favorite activity was babysitting and spending time with his grandchildren.

Visitation for Don will be between the hours of 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with additional visitation a half hour prior. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Cremation Rites have been accorded and burial of ashes will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family School in Peoria.

