Donald W. Besler
Donald W. Besler
EAST PEORIA – Donald W. Besler, 74, of East Peoria, passed away at 4:45 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born October 4, 1945, in Chicago, IL to the late Richard and Francis Weibel Besler.
He married Geraldine Harris in Villa Park, IL on June 4, 1966. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Don and Gary Besler; two grandchildren, Rachael and Quinn Besler; sister-in-law, Carol Besler; several nieces and nephews; and his four legged companion, Barney. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dora Mae; and brother, Richard.
Donald was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he was a successful entrepreneur who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington with social distancing and face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Historic Springdale Cemetery in Peoria, where he and his wife enjoyed taking long walks.
Donald's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
