Donald W. "Donnie" Hiland
WASHINGTON - Donald Wayne "Donnie" Hiland, 78, of Washington, formerly of Mesa, AZ, passed away at 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Washington.
Surviving are three sons, Jerry (Charmin) Leas, Donnie (Amanda) Hiland and Bill (Ryan) Hiland; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Donnie was born on September 23, 1942, in Moberly, MO, to the late William and Lola Hudson Hiland. He served in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1963. Donnie was a member of Roofer's Local 69 and worked for Western Waterproofing for many years. In his younger days, he was an avid Harley rider and bowler, but he always loved Westerns and dancing with women. He retired to Mesa, AZ, and enjoyed the years he spent there.
