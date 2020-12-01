1/1
Donald W. "Donnie" Hiland
1942 - 2020
WASHINGTON - Donald Wayne "Donnie" Hiland, 78, of Washington, formerly of Mesa, AZ, passed away at 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Washington.
Surviving are three sons, Jerry (Charmin) Leas, Donnie (Amanda) Hiland and Bill (Ryan) Hiland; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Donnie was born on September 23, 1942, in Moberly, MO, to the late William and Lola Hudson Hiland. He served in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1963. Donnie was a member of Roofer's Local 69 and worked for Western Waterproofing for many years. In his younger days, he was an avid Harley rider and bowler, but he always loved Westerns and dancing with women. He retired to Mesa, AZ, and enjoyed the years he spent there.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Donnie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
