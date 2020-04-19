|
|
Donald W. Hughes
BARTONVILLE - Donald Wesley Hughes, 80, of Bartonville, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 22, 1939 in Silverton, Oregon to John and Mildred (VanBuren) Scott.
Don is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Hughes; three children, Kim (Larry) Koch of Peoria, Illinois, Dr. Brian (Jodie) Hughes of Ironwood, Michigan, and Dr. Brad (Stephanie) Hughes of Rochester, Illinois; two siblings, Barbara (Bruce) Ramsey of Alanson, Michigan and Patricia Hughes of Elmwood, Illinois; 9 grandchildren Brandon Petrakis, Victoria Koch, Megan Hughes, Logan Hughes, Ian Hughes, Talon Hughes, Emma Hughes, Ethan Hughes and Aidan Hughes as well as by 2 great-grandchildren Ashlynn Petrakis and Alton Petrakis.
Don grew up in Michigan where he was known as a local high school football star before moving to Indiana where he then served his country in the U. S. Army from 1961 to 1963. He then moved to Illinois, where he worked for the City of Peoria Fire Department for 31 years before retiring in in 1996.
Don was a devoted husband, father and provider for his family. His love of sports led to him being a soccer coach during his children's grade and high school years. He instilled the love of the outdoors in his family and loved to fish, boat, kayak and camp. Never one to sit still, he was known for his many hobbies which ranged from wood working, showing his dogs at AKC events and beekeeping, to name a few.
Don spent his retirement serving the Lord by volunteering at several organizations, most notably with the Sisters of Missionaries of Charity and was a member of the Lay Missionaries of Charity. Don was a devout member of St. Mary's Catholic church in Peoria.
A private service will be held on Tuesday, April 22, at Davidson Fulton funeral home in Bartonville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Missionaries of Charity, through the family.
Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
"We can do no great things; only small things with great love." - Mother Teresa
You may view Don's obituary online at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020