Donald Wayne Beachler
PEORIA - Donald Wayne Beachler, age 72, of Peoria, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:02 p.m. at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born June 27, 1948 in Peoria to Robert and Justine (Ishmel) Beachler. He married Teresa Kelly on Sep. 1, 1973 in Peoria. She survives along with two sons: Chad (Jill) Beachler, Chris Beachler both of Peoria, two grandsons: Chase and Blake Beachler both of Washington, and one brother, Terry (Barbara) Beachler of Chillicothe.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Don was a 1966 graduate of Richwoods High School. He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War.
He worked with his dad, brother, sons and grandsons for 58 years at Beachler Service Center in Peoria.
Don was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
You may view Don's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com