1/1
Donald Wayne Beachler
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Wayne Beachler
PEORIA - Donald Wayne Beachler, age 72, of Peoria, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:02 p.m. at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born June 27, 1948 in Peoria to Robert and Justine (Ishmel) Beachler. He married Teresa Kelly on Sep. 1, 1973 in Peoria. She survives along with two sons: Chad (Jill) Beachler, Chris Beachler both of Peoria, two grandsons: Chase and Blake Beachler both of Washington, and one brother, Terry (Barbara) Beachler of Chillicothe.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Don was a 1966 graduate of Richwoods High School. He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War.
He worked with his dad, brother, sons and grandsons for 58 years at Beachler Service Center in Peoria.
Don was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
You may view Don's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
3096913456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved