Donald Wieland
1930 - 2020
MORTON – Donald R. Wieland, 90, of Morton, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 17, 1930 to Raymond D. and Matilda (Schmidgall) Wieland. He married Ruth (Springer) Zehr in Morton, Ill., on November 26, 1970. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this year.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth Wieland of Morton; one son, Craig (Debbie) Zehr; three granddaughters, Susan (Raymond) Heath, Sara Zehr (John Gaskill), and Joanna (Tyler) Rendleman; three great-granddaughters, Alisha, Emma, and Elisa; and two great-great-granddaughters, Isabella and Jenna.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Wieland; one son, Gary Zehr; and one daughter-in-law, Denise Zehr.
Donald worked for Caterpillar for 35 years, retiring in 1982.
He had an unconditional love for his family and enjoyed telling stories. Donald was a handyman who could fix anything that was broken and loved the outdoors, especially fishing in Florida.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life and burial of cremated remains at Roberts Cemetery will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical United Methodist Church in Pekin.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
