Donald William "Bill" Howard
PEORIA - Donald William "Bill" Howard, 83, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria, with Pastor Robert Debolt officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Trivoli Township Cemetery in Trivoli.
Bill was born on April 1, 1936, in Galesburg, a son of Carlos and Thelma (Scragg) Howard. He married Marilyn Plumer on March 1, 1959, in Trivoli. She preceded him in death on July 29, 2017, in Peoria Heights.
He is survived by his daughters, LeAnn (Steve) Longo of Ontario, CA, and Donna (Shawn) Curley of Roanoke; brother, Robert (Mary) Howard of Elmwood; grandchildren, Justin, Scott and Elizabeth Curley and Nicholas and Danielle Longo; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill proudly served in the United States Army from 1959 until 1961, during the Korean Conflict. His service to our country earned him a seat on the April 30, 2019, Greater Peoria Honor Flight trip to Washington to see the monuments that he and other veterans fought for. Bill described this experience as "tremendous" and because of this amazing trip, his family requests that memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
After his military service, Bill was a food broker for the Caulkins Company until his retirement in 2001. He attended Washburn Christian Church. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Bill's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 26 to June 28, 2019