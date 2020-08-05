Donan "Don" James Faulkner
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Donan James (Don) Faulkner, 84, of Peoria Heights, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. He was born on May 7, 1936 in Peoria to Charles H. and Vera G. (Guinnee) Faulkner.
He met his wife Carol Joan Rotholtz when they were ten years old. They were married October 13, 1956 in Peoria and would have been married 64 years this year. She survives.
Don attended St. Thomas School in Peoria Heights, and graduated from Spalding Institute in 1955.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and Richard; and one son, Peoria Police Officer Donan James (Jim) Faulkner, Jr. in 2001.
Survivors include daughter, Debra (Norman) Reichert of Peoria Heights; son, Dr. Timothy J. (Julie) Faulkner of Naperville Illinois; daughter-in-law, Christine Faulkner; and brother, Thomas J. (Carol) Faulkner of Pelham Alabama; grandchildren, Jennifer (April) Reichert of Peoria Heights, Dr. Jamie (Jake) Stewart of Blacksburg, VA, Joshua Reichert of Richmond, KY, Christopher, Alexander, Nicholas, Adrianne and Jackson Faulkner, Seamus, Erin, Teagan and Jack Faulkner of Naperville; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Don was a member of the Peoria Heights Fire Department for 63 years, having joined on June 5, 1957, reaching the rank of Assistant Chief.
Don was employed by Komatsu for 45 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of Boilermakers Local #158 in Peoria. He also worked for Illinois Bell for several years as a security guard. He adored his wife and loved spending time at home with her. He enjoyed hunting with his brother-in-law, Bud Rotholtz and going to car shows. He was the proud owner of a 1929 Model A, and won several awards at shows for his car. He also enjoyed meeting with his friends every morning at the McDonalds in Peoria Heights for coffee.
Most of all he loved his family and having a "big party".
The family wishes to thank the staff of the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for their kind and compassionate care of Don during his time there.
Don's funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. Monsignor Jason Gray will officiate. A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria and also one hour prior to funeral mass on Saturday at church.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Peoria Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. or St. Thomas Church in Peoria Heights.
