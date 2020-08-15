Donita Berry
WASHINGTON - Donita Marie Berry, 69, of Washington passed away and went to be with Jesus at 9:50 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Donita was born on March 25, 1951, in Harrisonville, MO, to the late Homer and Alta Hartzler Stutzman. She married Danny Berry on May 25, 1975, in Roanoke.
Surviving are her husband, Danny of Washington; their children, David, Darlene and Jonathan Berry; grandchildren, Liberty and Carson; great-grandson, Jonathan; and her siblings, Glade (Pat), Dena and Lloyd (Dawn) Stutzman.
Donita graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Calvary Bible College. She went on to earn a Master's Degree in Theology from Life Christian University. Donita was a certified kindergarten teacher; for 20 years she ran the daycare at Faith Church in Washington, and most recently, she worked as the secretary at the Encounter in East Peoria.
Donita was a true disciple and follower of Christ, rooted by her love of God's word. From this, flowed her servant heart, love for others and her strength of character. She enjoyed reading or spending time gardening and she was the glue that held the family she loved together. She will be missed, but we rejoice that she now wears the Crown of Life.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m.Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastors Bob and Debbie Martin will officiate. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, Grace Fellowship of Central Illinois.
For Donita's memorial page or information on live-streaming and COVID procedures, visit www.deitersfuneralhome.com
, where condolences may also be sent to the family.