1/1
Donita Berry
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donita Berry
WASHINGTON - Donita Marie Berry, 69, of Washington passed away and went to be with Jesus at 9:50 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Donita was born on March 25, 1951, in Harrisonville, MO, to the late Homer and Alta Hartzler Stutzman. She married Danny Berry on May 25, 1975, in Roanoke.
Surviving are her husband, Danny of Washington; their children, David, Darlene and Jonathan Berry; grandchildren, Liberty and Carson; great-grandson, Jonathan; and her siblings, Glade (Pat), Dena and Lloyd (Dawn) Stutzman.
Donita graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Calvary Bible College. She went on to earn a Master's Degree in Theology from Life Christian University. Donita was a certified kindergarten teacher; for 20 years she ran the daycare at Faith Church in Washington, and most recently, she worked as the secretary at the Encounter in East Peoria.
Donita was a true disciple and follower of Christ, rooted by her love of God's word. From this, flowed her servant heart, love for others and her strength of character. She enjoyed reading or spending time gardening and she was the glue that held the family she loved together. She will be missed, but we rejoice that she now wears the Crown of Life.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m.Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastors Bob and Debbie Martin will officiate. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, Grace Fellowship of Central Illinois.
For Donita's memorial page or information on live-streaming and COVID procedures, visit www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved