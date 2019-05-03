|
Donna Davis
PEORIA - Donna Ann Davis, 88, of Peoria passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
She was born Feb. 13, 1931 in Peoria to David E. and Lucille M. Vogelsang Gay. She married Raymond "Ray" Davis on March 31, 1961 in East Peoria; he preceded her in death July 10, 1992. Her parents; brothers-in-law, Earl Davis, Albert "Bob" Rashid; sisters-in-law, Agnes Davis, Evelyn Rashid and great-grandchild, Ivy Renae Triplett also preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Valerie (Brian) Parr of Peoria with whom she made her home for 20 years, Pamela (Andy) Burress of Pekin, Vincent (Pamela) Lacey of Thompsonville, IL, Arthur (Monica) Lacey of Brazil, Vance (Patricia) Lacey of Benton, IL; grandchildren, Meghan Lacey, Jonathan Lacey, Jordan Abegg, Alexis Parr, Jacob Burress, Jalin Burress, Tiffany Lacey; great-grandchildren, Mia Triplett, Lucas Abegg, Logan Abegg, Phoenix Abegg, Jack Wynn; brother, Dale (Wanita) Gay of Groveland and several nieces and nephews.
Donna graduated from East Peoria High Community High School. She retired from Key Industries in East Peoria in 1992 then worked at Echo Valley Meats in Bartonville from 1994-1998. She loved to read books and do crafts. She spent many years traveling with family and friends in the Winnie Poo Camping Club and the Winnebago International Traveler Club. Donna traveled to 48 states and over 12 countries. She loved to cook and have family gatherings. She was a member of the Free Methodist Church in East Peoria.
Cremation has been accorded and a memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Abts Mortuary in Pekin. Memorials may be made to in her name. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019