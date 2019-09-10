Home

Donna DuBois Obituary
Donna DuBois
TREMONT - Donna J. DuBois, 87, of Tremont passed away at 1:40 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on June 23, 1932, in Chicago, the daughter of James W. and Lydia R. "Peg" Baker. She married Herman R. DuBois on November 16, 1956, in Peoria, and he passed away on November 11, 2007.
Surviving are one son, Don (Bonnie) DuBois of Tremont; two daughters, Pamela (Mark Pemberton) DuBois of Peoria and Kathy (Tony) Flannigan of Jefferson City, MO; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters, Bonnie Thompson and Leah Blaesing.
Donna retired from Peoria Flag and Decorating Co. in Peoria Heights.
She was a member of VFW Women's Auxiliary Post 2078 in East Peoria.
Donna enjoyed quilting and crafting and was an avid Bingo player.
Her funeral will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Pastor Larry Frank will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following the service. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
