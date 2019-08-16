|
|
Donna Gauwitz
PEORIA — Called Home with her husband William and Pastor at her side, Donna Gauwitz, 63, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Woodwin Hospital in Woodbury, Minnesota. Preceded in death by parents. Survived by loving husband, William; sister, Diane (Joe) Buckley. And many loving relatives and friends. Donna was comforted by the words of Max Lucado, always looking forward to vacations to Disney World with William, and authored two medical books. Graveside service 11:15 s.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Parkview Cemetery (2021 N. University St, Peoria, IL). Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. prior to start of service at the cemetery Monday. Memorials preferred to Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, 511 NE Greenleaf St., Peoria, IL 61603. Attention: Paulette Archer
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019