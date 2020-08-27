1/1
Donna Hoffman
1954 - 2020
Donna Hoffman
PEORIA - Donna Hoffman passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at the age of 65. Born in Peoria on Oct. 23, 1954 to Donald and June Shoff, she married Robert Hoffman, and he survives. Donna was a homemaker who took great pride in her family. She never passed up bargain hunting at flea markets. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joey Hoffman; and brother, Michael Shoff. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, William (Amy) Hoffman, and Robert Hoffman; two grandchildren; and brother, Steven Shoff. Cremation has been accorded. In light of the current health situation, memorial services will be held at a later date. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation services is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
3096997208
