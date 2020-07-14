Donna J. Cash
PEORIA - Donna J. Cash, 86, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Peoria.
She was born on October 11, 1933, in Peoria to Clarence and Louise (Rapp) Young. She married Charles "Chuck" Cash in 1950 in Peoria. He preceded her in death in 2002. Also preceding her in death were her parents; a son, Robert Cash; and two brothers, Gale and Robert Young.
Surviving are her daughter, Victoria (Stephen) Styninger of Hanna City; a granddaughter, Lindsey Cash of Bartonville; a great-granddaughter, Lilyana Padilla; two sisters-in-law, Nadine Young of Peoria and Peggy Miller of Carlock; two nephews, Kurt and Kyle Young, and two nieces, Karen Frister and Kim Weber.
Donna worked for several years in her daughter's western store and was a member of several area Women's bowling leagues. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, oil painting on ceramics and porcelain, roller skating and doing crossword puzzles. Donna will be remembered as an independent and strong-willed woman who loved to visit with friends, spend time with family, go to her children and granddaughters events and attend water aerobics at landmark. She also had a love of animals, especially dogs.
A service will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel in Bartonville. Entombment will follow the service at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
The family requests that those who attend please wear summer casual attire.
Memorials can be made to Wildlife Prairie Park. Online condolences can be submitted to www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
