Donna J. Ehnle
BRADFORD - Donna J. Ehnle, 87, of Bradford passed away at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, Illinois, where she received excellent care for 4 months.
Donna was born on August 1, 1932, in Kewanee, Illinois, the daughter of Dale and Erma (Nelson) Price. She married Roy Ehnle on February 12, 1950, in Kewanee. He survives.
Also surviving are three sons and one daughter, Gary (Carole) Ehnle of Buda, Karen (Bill) Ringger, Donn (Tracy) Ehnle and John (Sara) Ehnle, all of Bradford; 23 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and 2 brothers, Dale Jr. (Frances) Price of Kewanee and her twin, Darrol (Barb) Price of Durant, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark; infant daughter, Linda; and infant great-grandson, Jacob.
Donna was a member of the Apostolic Christian Faith of Camp Grove Illinois. Due to Covid-19, a private funeral service will be held. Church ministers will officiate. Burial will be in the Camp Grove Apostolic Christian Faith Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home, PO Box 128, Eureka, Illinois 61530.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020