Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Donna J. Miller


1929 - 2019
Donna J. Miller Obituary
Donna J. Miller
PEORIA - Donna J. Miller, 90, of Peoria, formerly of Sun City, AZ, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Skylines.
She was born on July 4, 1929, in Hopedale, IL, to Jonas and Ida (Miller) Nafziger. She married Orville R. Miller on June 10, 1956. He preceded her in death on March 14, 2016.
Also preceding her in death were an infant daughter; one daughter, Cynthia Hammerton; two brothers; and four sisters.
She is survived by her two children, Jeffrey Miller of Vancouver, WA, and Jennifer (Randy) Hunt of Salem, OR; three grandchildren, James, Dan and Amy Hammerton of Peoria, IL; son-in-law, Mark Hammerton of Peoria; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna worked as a key punch operator and secretary at Caterpillar. Later, she worked as a secretary at the University of Illinois for Nobel Laureate Dr. John Bardeen.
A memorial service will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Pastor Mike Roberts will officiate. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services. Inurnment will be in Parkview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the AC Skylines or the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
