Donna J. Miller
METAMORA - Donna J. Miller, 90, of Metamora, IL, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Snyder Village, following a long, hard battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born on January 6, 1930, in Peoria, IL, to Frank and Elsie (Hamilton) Taylor.
Donna will be missed by her surviving children, Julie (Chuck) Thrush, Patsy (Brad) Fortenbacher, David McMahon and Bill McMahon; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Jeff Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Wilbur D. McMahon and Nathan E. Miller; her parents; and infant son, Steven T. McMahon.
Donna was a strong, fun-loving woman of God who loved her family dearly. She was a very proud Grandma and Great-Grandma. Donna's life was filled with love for others through her family and life's work as an RN. She graduated from Methodist School of Nursing and went on to work not only at Methodist Hospital, but facilities in Springfield and McClean, Virginia. She then returned to Peoria and completed her career at Proctor Hospital in 2000.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Christian Union Church in Metamora, with the Reverend Gary Salm officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to her service on Friday at the church. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Christian Union Church, 925 West Walnut Street, Metamora, IL 61548.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020