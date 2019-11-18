|
|
Donna J. Stieghorst
CHILLICOTHE - Donna J. Stieghorst, 88, of Chillicothe passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Peoria.
She was born on August 7, 1931, in Peoria to Harold and Dorothy (Himmelrick) Mull. She married Jack Stieghorst on June 25, 1949, in Peoria. He preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; two sons, Randy and Jeff Stieghorst; one brother, Butch Mull; and two grandchildren, Bradley Atkins and Carrie Ann Stieghorst.
Surviving are her two sons, Jack L. (Kathie) Stieghorst and James L. Stieghorst, both of Chillicothe; one daughter, Jamie L. (Gale) Appel of Henry; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Donna a member of Rome Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with family, playing games, cooking and baking.
A visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Rome Baptist Church in Rome. Burial will follow the service at the Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a .
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019