Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Rome Baptist Church in Rome
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Stieghorst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Stieghorst


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna J. Stieghorst Obituary
Donna J. Stieghorst
CHILLICOTHE - Donna J. Stieghorst, 88, of Chillicothe passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Peoria.
She was born on August 7, 1931, in Peoria to Harold and Dorothy (Himmelrick) Mull. She married Jack Stieghorst on June 25, 1949, in Peoria. He preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; two sons, Randy and Jeff Stieghorst; one brother, Butch Mull; and two grandchildren, Bradley Atkins and Carrie Ann Stieghorst.
Surviving are her two sons, Jack L. (Kathie) Stieghorst and James L. Stieghorst, both of Chillicothe; one daughter, Jamie L. (Gale) Appel of Henry; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Donna a member of Rome Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with family, playing games, cooking and baking.
A visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Rome Baptist Church in Rome. Burial will follow the service at the Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a .
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -