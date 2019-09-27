|
Donna Jean Colwell
CHILLICOTHE - Donna Jean Colwell, age 87, of Chillicothe, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Joseph's Home in Lacon.
Jean was born on November 30, 1931 in Farmington, IL to Edward and Dora Moll. She married Kenneth Dean Colwell on April 8, 1956 in Farmington. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2018. Also preceding her in death are her parents; 11 siblings; her son, Harold Colwell; and her son-in-law, Ron Harms.
Surviving are her daughter, Cheryl Harms of Chillicothe; two grandchildren, Amber (Charles) Rusk of Chillicothe and Greg (Sam Hobbick) Harms of Chillicothe; six great-grandchildren, Maculen, Angus, Hayden, Cash, Ella and Gene.
Jean worked in the dietary department at The Lutheran Home. She was a member of Rome Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society. She also volunteered at the Senior Health Fair at Pearce Community Center and by making Sojourn Teddy Bears for cancer patients. Jean enjoyed homemaking, ceramic painting and she loved to socialize.
Services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at noon at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Rev. Philip Taylor will be officiating. Visitation will also be held on Monday at the funeral home beginning at 10am. Memorials may be made to Rome Baptist Church or to St. Joseph Home in Lacon. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019